The 76ers officially declined to exercise Korkmaz's $2.03 million team option for 2019-20 on Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After seeing limited playing time as a rookie last season, Korkmaz was angling for a larger role in 2018-19, but that hasn't materialized through the 76ers' first eight contests. The swingman has seen the floor in just five of those games and has played no more than eight minutes on any occasion while rookie first-round pick Landry Shamet has seemingly leapfrogged him on the depth chart. The eventual returns of Jerryd Bayless (knee) and Wilson Chandler (hamstring) will further block Korkmaz's path to minutes, making it understandable that the team wasn't willing to commit to retaining the 21-year-old for the third year of his rookie deal. Korkmaz will become an unrestricted free agent July 1 and could be traded later this season to a rebuilding team that might want to evaluate him more closely before he hits the open market this summer.