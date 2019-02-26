76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: To be re-evaluated in four weeks
Korkmaz (knee) underwent successful surgery Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Korkmaz tore his MCL during the Sixers' matchup against the Celtics on Feb. 12. At best, it seems like Korkmaz could be back on the floor in late March, though it also wouldn't be surprising if he was held out until the playoffs. Either way, the loss continues to be a meaningful blow to Philly, who sacrificed depth to acquire both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.
