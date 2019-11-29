76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: To enter starting five
Korkmaz will start Friday's game against the Knicks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
With Josh Richardson out, Korkmaz will enter the starting lineup on the wing. It'll be the sixth start of the season for Korkmaz, who played 34 minutes and scored 17 points in his last start on Nov. 22 against San Antonio.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...