Forkmaz (leg) returned to practice Sunday, but he's unlikely to play in Monday's preseason matchup versus Brooklyn, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Forkmaz has yet to make his preseason debut, but it appears he's inching closer to a return. Following Monday's contest, the 76ers have only one exhibition remaining -- Oct. 20 versus Atlanta -- before they open the 2023-24 regular season against the Bucks on Oct. 26.