76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Will start Saturday
Korkmaz will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz will start in place of Jimmy Butler, who's missing a second-straight game due to illness. He scored 10 points and supplied four rebounds, three assists and a steal Wednesday against the Suns, and can be expected to see a similar dosage of minutes.
