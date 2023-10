Forkmaz (leg) won't play Wednesday against the Celtics, but he is expected to suit up Monday in Brooklyn, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz will miss back-to-back preseason games to open the season, but he should be back to full strength next week. The sharpshooter is competing with Kelly Oubre, Danny Green, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton for wing minutes in 2023-24.