Clark signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Clark will join his third team of the 2020-21 season after he previously spent 35 games with Orlando and two games with Denver. The 26-year-old likely won't factor in much for Philadelphia this season as the playoffs begin soon, but he could potentially receive garbage time minutes if the team rests players in the final games of the regular season.