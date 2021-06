Hill (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A bruised left knee landed Hill on the injury report with a "probable" designation, so his status was never in too much jeopardy. The reserve guard scored a series-high 14 points in Monday's Game 4, as he drilled three three-pointers and hit five of his six attempts from the free-throw line.