The 76ers acquired Hill (thumb) and Ignas Brazdeikis on Thursday as part of a three-team trade that involves the Thunder and Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Oklahoma City will receive Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks, while New York acquires Terrance Ferguson.

Hill has been sidelined since late January after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, but he recently had his cast removed and could be available to play within the next week or two if he has healed as anticipated and if his conditioning is in order. Prior to getting shut down, Hill had been a starter in the backcourt alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 26.4 minutes per game. Once healthy, Hill will likely be in store for a much smaller and less fantasy-friendly role in Philadelphia, but his ability to defend either guard spot and knock down perimeter shot should make him an ideal fit for a club with NBA Finals aspirations.