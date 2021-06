Hill is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards due to a bruised left knee, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hill scored his series-high 14 points during Game 4, but he bruised his knee in the process. That said, he's still expected to play Wednesday. In the series, he's averaging 9.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes.