Coach Doc Rivers said pregame that Hill (thumb) will "probably" play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hill is technically still listed as questionable, but it sounds like he's trending more toward probable as the 7:30 PM ET tip off approaches. If the veteran guard does play, it would mark his first action since way back on Jan. 24, when he injured ligaments in his thumb as a member of the Thunder.