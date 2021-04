Hill finished Monday's game against the Warriors with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes.

It was far from a remarkable performance by the veteran guard, but Monday marked his first action since all the way back on Jan. 24, when he was still a member of the Thunder. A thumb injury kept Hill on the shelf for nearly three full months, but he'll now have a few weeks to establish himself within the Sixers' rotation prior to the postseason.