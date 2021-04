Hill (thumb) is without a timetable to return, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports. "I can't see it being anytime soon," coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday.

The veteran hasn't played since Jan. 24 as he continues to deal with the after-effects of a surgical procedure on his right thumb. The Sixers acquired Hill at the trade deadline, and at this point they'll hope to get him in time to integrate him into the rotation prior to the start of the postseason.