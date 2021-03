Hill (thumb) will resume on-court basketball activities in the coming days, and an update on his status will be provided "as appropriate," Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

It's good that Hill will be getting back on the court soon, but the Sixers' statement is still vague regarding when we should expect the veteran to appear in a game. Once he debuts, he could see sixth-man minutes in the backcourt.