Niang finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 120-119 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Niang continues to do damage from beyond the arc, where he scored all 12 of his points Friday night. He's now 12-for-20 from deep over his last four contests, averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over this stretch. While he's been hot of late, the Iowa State product has put up double figures in only two of his last 11 appearances and doesn't typically add much value in other categories.