Niang had zero points (0-7 FG, 0-7 3Pt), one assist and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 106-92 loss to the Heat.

Niang has been a reliable source of threes for Philadelphia thus far in the playoffs, making 1.7 triples per game on 48.0 percent shooting. However, he saw no such success Monday, going scoreless despite leading the 76ers' bench in minutes. Philadelphia shot an abysmal 17.6 percent from beyond the arc and will look to improve that figure in Game 2 on Wednesday.