Niang recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and one rebound over 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 126-119 victory over the Nuggets.

The veteran forward continues to provide the Sixers with a long-distance threat on the second unit, although he doesn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective. Niang has drained multiple three-pointers in 10 of 13 games in January while shooting 48.4 percent (32-for-66) on his attempts, but on the month, he's averaging just 9.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.2 assists a game.