Niang totaled 24 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 136-131 overtime win over Atlanta.

Niang matched Jalen McDaniels with a team-high 24 points in the loss, helping carry the team to an unlikely victory. While Niang does have the ability to light it up on the offensive end, this is obviously not a performance we should get used to. Outside of being a sporadic streaming consideration, Niang doesn't hold much value outside of the deepest formats.