Niang contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and four rebounds over 23 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Niang, along with a host of his teammates, saw additional run in the loss. The 76ers were done and dusted by the fourth quarter, affording the fringe players to close the game. Niang is a player who can get hot from the perimeter but when the team is healthy, his role is typically under 20 minutes per night, nowhere near enough to produce 12-team value.