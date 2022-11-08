Niang recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 100-88 win over the Suns.

Niang is making the most of the minutes uptick he's experienced in the last few games, as he's topped the 15-minute plateau in four of his last five appearances and has recorded four double-digit scoring games in that span. He's worth a flyer in some deep formats, but overall, he's not worthy of a waiver claim unless he can sustain this production on a consistent basis. During that five-game stretch, he's averaging 13.4 points while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 55.9 percent from three-point range.