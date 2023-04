Niang (knee) doesn't sport an injury tag ahead of Game 1 versus the Nets on Saturday.

Niang sat out the regular-season finale with a knee soreness label, though it was likely more likely that he was just resting ahead of the postseason. Niang should settle back into a bench role for Philadelphia after making a spot start in his final appearance. In 19 bench appearances since the beginning of March, Niang averaged 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds over 18.7 minutes per game.