Niang supplied 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 120-111 win over New Orleans.

Niang dropped a team-high five triples in the win, the most he has hit in a single game since mid-December. With the team now relatively healthy, Niang's playing time is likely to be sporadic, at best. His on-court value is completely reliant on his ability to hit the long ball, something that has been a bit hit or miss thus far.