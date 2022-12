Niang amassed 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.

Niang led the 76ers from three while leading the second unit in scoring, posting his third double digit scoring total in the last four contests. Niang has reached double figures in scoring on 12 occasions this year.