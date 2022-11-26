Niang produced 18 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 107-99 victory over the Magic.

Niang got off to a slow start, but he turned it on in the second half by scoring 14 points with the help of four made triples. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five contests and continues to make an impact off the bench for this Philadelphia squad. Niang is averaging 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.7 minutes so far this season (19 games).