Niang (foot) will not play Monday at Houston, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reports.

Niang emerged from Friday's loss to Memphis with a sore right foot that will sideline him for at least one contest. The return of James Harden (foot) should absorb some of Niang's minutes, while Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House and Matisse Thybulle are also candidates to see a slight bump in playing time.