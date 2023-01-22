Niang finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 victory over the Kings.

While Montrezl Harrell drew the start for Joel Embiid (foot), Niang emerged as the next man up, a role that fell to Paul Reed in previous seasons. Niang's contribution has been most noticeable in lop-sided outcomes by the Sixers, but he holds decent fantasy value when Embiid is out. The 29-year-old has posted double-digit scoring outcomes in 19 of 44 games as a backup.