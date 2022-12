Niang contributed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 victory over the Hornets.

Niang returned to action Sunday after missing two games with a foot injury. He didn't factor much into the game as he took just two shot attempts. In the nine games before the injury, he averaged 11.7 points and made 41.1 percent of his three-point tries. He's likely to return to his reserve role and play around 20 minutes a night moving forward.