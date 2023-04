Niang is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to left knee soreness.

During Friday's win over the Hawks, the 76ers ran out a skeleton crew, where Niang played 31 minutes and totaled 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal. With a similar situation set to play out Sunday, if Niang sits out, more minutes could be in store for Jalen McDaniels, Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz.