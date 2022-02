Niang recorded 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one assist over 17 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Mavericks.

While he doesn't do quite enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most leagues, Niang continues to be an important cog off the bench for coach Doc Rivers. He's locked into a role of 15-to-25 minutes on most nights, and he continues to shoot it well from beyond the arc (39.7% 3Pt) after closing last season at a career-high 42.5 percent.