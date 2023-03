Niang chipped in 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Niang was held below 10 points in his last three appearances, but he posted his highest scoring total since March 4 during Wednesday's victory. He's made 15 appearances this month and has averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.