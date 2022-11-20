Niang finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

All of Niang's 15 points on the night came in the second and third quarters on a combined 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He played 32 minutes off the bench, his highest minutes total of the season and reached the 15-point mark for the second straight game. Niang doesn't contribute a whole lot elsewhere, however, as he has just five assists and eight rebounds over his last five games.