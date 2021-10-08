Niang recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal during a 125-113 preseason win Thursday versus Toronto.

Niang averaged one point per minute primarily because of his treys. Though not a prominent bench player, he was their only current secondary rotation member who shot over 40.0 percent from behind the three-point line last season. His most stat line indicates that Niang will have moments of brilliance, albeit challenging to determine when those happen.