Niang closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across eight minutes during Thursday's 90-88 loss to Milwaukee.

After averaging nearly 23 minutes per game last season, Niang has logged just 10 minutes per tilt through the first two contests of 2022-23. He hasn't produced much in his limited run and at this point remains well off the fantasy radar in most formats.