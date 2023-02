Niang racked up two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Niang had scored at least five points in his last four appearances, but he had limited looks from the floor Wednesday and was unable to make much of an impact on the scoreboard. Over eight appearances in February, he's averaged 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game.