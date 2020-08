Robinson (hip) will be available to play on Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

With Robinson suiting up for Sunday's contest with the Trail Blazers, the 26-year-old will finally have his first chance to make his bubble debut. Robinson has averaged 18.9 minutes per game in just 12 games for the 76ers this year, so he should expect to see a healthy dosage of minutes in the bubble.