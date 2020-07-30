Robinson (hip) will practice Thursday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Robinson was held out of the Sixers' final scrimmage due to a hip injury, but he appears to have moved past the issue. Robinson averaged 18.8 minutes per game, mostly off the bench, after coming over from Golden State at the deadline.
