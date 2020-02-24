Play

Robinson recorded six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five steals, two rebounds and two assists in Saturdays 119-98 loss to the Bucks.

While the Bucks got the win, Robinson played his part for the 76ers, racking up a career-high five steals in only 20 minutes. Saturday's effort marked the fifth time this season that Robinson has totaled at least three steals, with two of them coming this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories