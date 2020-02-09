76ers' Glenn Robinson: Cleared for team debut
Updating a previous report, Robinson will be available to make his 76ers debut Sunday against the Bulls, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The NBA's official injury report that was released at 1:30 p.m. ET initially listed Robinson and Alec Burks as out, but both of the newly acquired Warriors players will be able to suit up for their new squad after passing physicals. Robinson averaged 31.6 minutes per game for Golden State this season, but expect him to notice a substantial decrease in playing time due to the 76ers' superior depth on the wing.
