Robinson chipped in four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes during the 76ers' 112-104 win over the Nets on Thursday night.

With Ben Simmons (back) out, coach Brett brown elected to start small and turned to Robisnon. It remains unclear what Robinson's role will be once acclimated to a healthy lineup, but the 10-15 minute range is the most likely outcome given his run thus far.