76ers' Glenn Robinson: Gets the start
Robinson chipped in four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes during the 76ers' 112-104 win over the Nets on Thursday night.
With Ben Simmons (back) out, coach Brett brown elected to start small and turned to Robisnon. It remains unclear what Robinson's role will be once acclimated to a healthy lineup, but the 10-15 minute range is the most likely outcome given his run thus far.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...