Robinson (hip) had four points (2-5 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Robinson (hip) made his first appearance in the bubble in this one. Nevertheless, he didn't see all that many minutes. Robinson has struggled to adjust following the mid-season trade from the Warriors, and he'll try to make a positive impact during the final few regular season games in hopes of earning coach Brett Brown's trust heading into the playoffs.