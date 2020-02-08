76ers' Glenn Robinson: May play Sunday
Robinson (not injury related) is technically listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bulls but could still play pending the completion of his physical, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Robinson wasn't ready to play Friday against the Grizzlies after coming over in a trade from the Warriors on Wednesday. Alec Burks, who came over in the same trade, is in the same situation as Robinson, so the Sixers' potential number of available wings is unclear.
