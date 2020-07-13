Coach Brett Brown said that Robinson is tending to some upper-back discomfort, but the swingman was a full participant in Monday's practice, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Brown noted that Robinson's activity in practice will be scaled back until the back issue is eradicated, but the fact that the 26-year-old is still participating in on-court work in some capacity suggests he'll be ready to go when the 76ers resume their season Aug. 1 versus the Pacers. Since being acquired from Golden State at the trade deadline, Robinson has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.8 minutes per game over 12 appearances while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.