Robinson contributed 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 118-114 loss at Golden State.

Robinson has carved a nice role off the bench for the Sixers following his arrival, and he thrived against his former team as he missed just one shot all game long. He has scored 15 or more points in two of his last three games, and he will try to keep this run going against the Pistons on Wednesday.