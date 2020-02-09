76ers' Glenn Robinson: Not ready to debut
The 76ers list Robinson as out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Though the 76ers and the Warriors agreed to a deal late Wednesday that sent Robinson and Alec Burks to Philadelphia, both players have yet to make their team debuts. With the two players still waiting to pass their physicals, they'll remain sidelined for a second straight contest. Robinson should be ready to play in the 76ers' subsequent contest Tuesday versus the Clippers.
