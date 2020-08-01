Robinson (hip) is out Saturday against the Pacers.
Robinson was able to practice Thursday and Friday but, as expected, his hip pointer is still bothering him too much to take the court for game action. With him sidelined, extra minutes could be distributed to Matisse Thybulle, Alec Burks and Furkan Korkmaz.
