Robinson (hip) won't play Friday against the Rockets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Robinson will miss a second straight game due to hip soreness, but it's possible he's mostly being held out for caution, as the 76ers are already locked into a playoff matchup against the Celtics which starts Monday. In his place, we could see extra minutes for Matisse Thybulle, Alec Burks and Furkan Korkmaz.