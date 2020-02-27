76ers' Glenn Robinson: Rejoins starting lineup
Robinson is starting Thursday against the Knicks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Joel Embiid tending to a shoulder injury, Robinson will rejoin the starting five Wednesday against New York. In a pair of starts with the Sixers, Robinson is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 17.0 minutes.
