Robinson is starting Thursday against the Knicks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Joel Embiid tending to a shoulder injury, Robinson will rejoin the starting five Wednesday against New York. In a pair of starts with the Sixers, Robinson is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 17.0 minutes.

