Robinson provided 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.

Robinson made the most of his minutes in his 76ers debut, reaching double figures in scoring despite seeing limited action. Nevertheless, Robinson's fantasy value is almost certain to suffer a sizable dip since he's no longer a starter for the lowly Warriors.

