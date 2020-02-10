76ers' Glenn Robinson: Scores 10 in 12 minutes
Robinson provided 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.
Robinson made the most of his minutes in his 76ers debut, reaching double figures in scoring despite seeing limited action. Nevertheless, Robinson's fantasy value is almost certain to suffer a sizable dip since he's no longer a starter for the lowly Warriors.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.