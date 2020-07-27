Robinson exited Sunday's scrimmage against the Thunder with a left hip pointer, but he's expected to participate in a light practice Monday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Robinson's ability to get back on the court a day after suffering the injury suggests the hip pointer isn't a major concern, but he could still sit out Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Mavericks as a precaution. When healthy, Robinson is expected to be a regular member of coach Brett Brown's rotation for the season restart in Orlando, though the 26-year-old likely won't have much fantasy relevance while coming off the bench. In his 12 games with Philadelphia since being acquired from Golden State in February, Robinson is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest.