76ers' Glenn Robinson: Swipes career-high five steals
Robinson recorded six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five steals, two rebounds and two assists in Saturdays 119-98 loss to the Bucks.
While the Bucks got the win, Robinson played his part for the 76ers, racking up a career-high five steals in only 20 minutes. Saturday's effort marked the fifth time this season that Robinson has totaled at least three steals -- two of them coming this month.
