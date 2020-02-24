Robinson recorded six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five steals, two rebounds and two assists in Saturdays 119-98 loss to the Bucks.

While the Bucks got the win, Robinson played his part for the 76ers, racking up a career-high five steals in only 20 minutes. Saturday's effort marked the fifth time this season that Robinson has totaled at least three steals -- two of them coming this month.